Loudspeakers installed to prevent accidents during 'Char Dham Yatra'

The authorities this year have installed loudspeakers and along the route of in order to prevent road accidents.

Ashish Chouhan, DM told ANI, "The authorities have installed loudspeakers and where continuous announcements will be made to inform people to maintain safety during the "

Last year, several road accidents took place on the route killing dozens of people and injuring many.

The now have identified accident spots and have taken all the precautionary steps to curb road accidents. The police department has also installed sign boards at sharp turns in the hills.

This year, the will commence in Uttarakhand, Kedarnath and Badrinath on May 7, 9 and 10 respectively. As per the latest reports, the closing date for the Yatra is October 29.

