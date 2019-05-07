Loudspeakers installed to prevent accidents during 'Char Dham Yatra'

The authorities this year have installed loudspeakers and public address system along the route of Char Dham Yatra in order to prevent road accidents.
Ashish Chouhan, DM Uttarkashi told ANI, "The authorities have installed loudspeakers and public address system where continuous announcements will be made to inform people to maintain safety during the Char Dham yatra."
Last year, several road accidents took place on the route killing dozens of people and injuring many.
The state traffic police now have identified accident spots and have taken all the precautionary steps to curb road accidents. The police department has also installed sign boards at sharp turns in the hills.
This year, the Char Dham yatra will commence in Uttarakhand, Kedarnath and Badrinath on May 7, 9 and 10 respectively. As per the latest reports, the closing date for the Yatra is October 29.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU