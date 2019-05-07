Semi-naked body of woman found in MP forest

A semi-naked body of a woman who was allegedly raped and was recovered from a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said.
The body of the woman who is in her early twenties was found in a forest at Deolond.
According to police, the woman who is in her early twenties was allegedly raped and her throat slit with a sharp object. Her identity is yet to be ascertained.
SP Singh, IG Shahdol said, "The body of a 20 to a 25-year-old woman was found in a half-naked state. It appears that she was raped and then killed with a sharp weapon. The Identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered under the relevant section of law at Deolond Police Station."
An investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
