Semi-naked body of woman found in MP forest

A semi-naked body of a woman who was allegedly raped and was recovered from a forest in Madhya Pradesh's district, police said.

The body of the woman who is in her early twenties was found in a forest at Deolond.

According to police, the woman who is in her early twenties was allegedly raped and her throat slit with a sharp object. Her identity is yet to be ascertained.

SP Singh, IG said, "The body of a 20 to a 25-year-old woman was found in a half-naked state. It appears that she was raped and then killed with a sharp weapon. The Identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered under the relevant section of law at "

An investigation is underway.

