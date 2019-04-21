LS polls: BJP fields Hardeep Puri from Punjab, Harsh Vardhan from Chandni Chowk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released a list of seven candidates from Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
In Delhi, the party has fielded Harsh Vardhan from Chandni Chowk, Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi, Pravesh Verma from West Delhi and Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi.
The party has announced the name of Shankar Lalwani from Madhya Pradesh's Indore Lok Sabha seat.
Besides them, the party has fielded Hardeep Puri from Amritsar in Punjab. Earlier there were speculations that the party is planning to field actor Sunny Deol from this seat.
Meanwhile, the party has given the ticket to Harinarayan Rajbhar from Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi seat.
The third phase of the Lok Sabha election will be held on April 23. The result will be announced on May 23.
