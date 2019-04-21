'Have we kept it for Diwali?' PM Modi's jibe on Pak over nuclear button

Taking a jibe at over the nuclear button, on Sunday said that has not kept its nuclear weapons for

"Terror attacks were common in our country due to the liberty given to Today also deadly attacks have taken place in People were celebrating and praying in churches, but terrorists killed them. What wrong did they do? They were only praying. Terrorism is spreading its wings. (atankwad felta chala ja raha h)... To teach a lesson to these terrorists, I get inside their homes and kill them," said while addressing a rally here.

" has stopped the policy of getting scared of Pakistan's threats. Every other day they used to say "We've nuclear button, we've nuclear button".....What do we have then? Have we kept it for Humne ki sari hekdi nikal di. Usey katora lekar duniya bhar me ghumne ke liye maine majboor kar diya hai. People think that I have done the right thing. But and its allies feel I have not done the right thing," he added.

said that " and its allies have different thinking for the Jawans of our armed forces."

"You would be amazed to know that there is a government in Karnataka, which is running because of The Minister of said that those people, who do not have anything to eat join the forces... Isn't it an insult for those mothers who give birth to the Jawans? Do people join forces for They join forces to die for their country. I always celebrate with the Jawans," he said.

"Congress doesn't trust the caliber of forces and they called the a 'gali ka gunda'," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)