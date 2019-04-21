BJD acts as 'roadblock' for Central government policies: Piyush Goyal

-
ALSO READ
BJP committed to providing strong, decisive government to country: Piyush Goyal
Modi attacks Odisha's BJD government on corruption
BJD protests against bifurcation of East Coast Rly
Goyal releases booklet on Railway, coal ministries' five year achievements
BJD targets Centre for failing to create employment in Odisha
-
Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Sunday accused the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of acting as a "roadblock" for the Central government policies due to which their benefits don't reach the people of the state.
"The BJD government has kept Odisha underdeveloped for the past 19 years. They have acted as a roadblock for the Central government policies like the National Health Protection Scheme from reaching the people of Odisha," said Goyal while speaking to media persons here.
"Moreover, the Odisha government did not cooperate in any way during the land acquisition process for the railway projects in the state. It has become impossible for the Railway projects to be implemented here," he said.
The Union Minister expressed confidence that the BJP will perform extremely well in Odisha in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.
"There is a Modi wave across the country. The BJP will get 120 plus seats in the Odisha Assembly elections and 300 plus in the country in the Lok Sabha elections," said Piyush.
Polls for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha have been scheduled to be held in four phases.
The first two phases were held on April 11 and April 18. The remaining two phases will be held on April 23 and 29. The result will be announced on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU