BJD acts as 'roadblock' for Central government policies: Piyush Goyal

for Railways on Sunday accused the Biju Dal (BJD) of acting as a "roadblock" for the policies due to which their benefits don't reach the people of the state.

"The BJD government has kept Odisha underdeveloped for the past 19 years. They have acted as a roadblock for the policies like the Health Protection Scheme from reaching the people of Odisha," said Goyal while speaking to here.

"Moreover, the did not cooperate in any way during the land acquisition process for the railway projects in the state. It has become impossible for the Railway projects to be implemented here," he said.

The expressed confidence that the BJP will perform extremely well in Odisha in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

"There is a Modi wave across the country. The BJP will get 120 plus seats in the elections and 300 plus in the country in the Lok Sabha elections," said Piyush.

Polls for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha have been scheduled to be held in four phases.

The first two phases were held on April 11 and April 18. The remaining two phases will be held on April 23 and 29. The result will be announced on May 23.

