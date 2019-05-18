JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Dressed as a 'dove', Kangana joins the Chopard party

8-yr-old girl raped by neighbour in Rajasthan
Business Standard

LS polls: HD Deve Gowda reiterates support to Congress

ANI  |  Politics 

HD Deve Gowda, the former prime minister, and chief of Janata Dal- Secular (JD-S) on Saturday reiterated his support to the Congress party in the ongoing general elections.

Gowda, whose party JD-S, is in coalition with the Congress in the Karnataka state, told ANI that the election results will clear the political picture of the country.

"We are with Congress; I do not want to speak anything more. On May 23, results will come, a clear picture will be known to the entire country, and what further development takes place," he said.

Earlier, the JD-S supremo had pledged support to Rahul Gandhi if he becomes the prime minister.

Of the 28 parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka, Congress and JD-S contested on 21 and 7 seats, respectively, as per a pre-poll arrangement.

Counting of votes will begin on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 11:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements