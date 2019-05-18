LS polls: HD Deve Gowda reiterates support to Congress

HD Deve Gowda, the former prime minister, of Janata Dal- Secular (JD-S) on Saturday reiterated his support to the party in the ongoing

Gowda, whose party JD-S, is in coalition with the in the state, told ANI that the election results will clear the political picture of the country.

"We are with Congress; I do not want to speak anything more. On May 23, results will come, a clear picture will be known to the entire country, and what further development takes place," he said.

Earlier, the JD-S supremo had pledged support to if he becomes the

Of the 28 parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka, and JD-S contested on 21 and 7 seats, respectively, as per a pre-poll arrangement.

Counting of votes will begin on May 23.

