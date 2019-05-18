UP Police recruitment exam: Pass out candidates from 2013 batch stage protest

-
Candidates who had cleared Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam in 2013 staged a protest outside District Magistrate office in Lucknow claiming that even candidates from 2018 batch were appointed but not from the batch of 2013.
"It has been six years but we have not been appointed yet. Even the candidates from 2018 batch have been appointed. If our demands are not heard we will commit suicide" one of the protestors said on Friday.
Another protestor told ANI that they have approached Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, State Home Secretary and other concerned officials but of no avail.
Narrating their ordeal, the protestors have threatened to commit suicide as no option is left with them.
"We had won the case in High Court. The court said that we are given appointment letters but it did not happen. We have met State Home Secretary, Chief Minister and DG-UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board but to no avail. We have no other option but to commit suicide, also written to the President," a protestor said.
