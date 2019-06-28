Lucknow: Amit Shah to inaugurate second groundbreaking ceremony

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 27 will inaugurate the two-day second groundbreaking ceremony, which will see a launch of 222 projects worth Rs. 70.000 crores.

The ceremony will be concluded by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, in the state's capital, on July 28.

Uttar Pradesh government is aiming to employ 60,000 youths by launching these investment projects. Around 5,000 people will be invited to this ceremony.

Many big companies, including Vivo Mobiles, Aditya Birla Group, Azure, Samsung, PepsiCo, India Tobacco Company (ITC), Higher India, Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) along with other major corporate giants will be participating in the ceremony.

