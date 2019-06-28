Vikas Chaudhary murder: Cong workers stage protest outside BK Hospital

-
Congress workers on Friday staged a protest outside BK Hospital here, where the body of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary, who was shot dead, is kept.
While carrying placards condemning the Congress spokesperson's murder, the protesters chanted slogans demanding justice.
Chaudhary was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Faridabad on Thursday morning while he was travelling in his car.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Randeep Singh Surjewala and other leaders condemned the killing and attacked the Khattar government, alleging that there is a complete failure of law and order in the state.
