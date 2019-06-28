Delhi: BJP worker, son shot at by relative over property dispute

A BJP worker and her son were shot at allegedly by their relatives following an altercation over a property dispute in Kanjhawala area of North West Delhi on early Friday morning.

The victims have been identified as Rajrani (60) and her 35-year-old son Netrapal.

While the woman suffered injuries in her leg, Netrapal's abdomen and hand are injured.

The victims were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment. The woman is recovering well, while her son's condition is serious yet stable.

"Both victims are under treatment at a hospital, the mother is in stable condition while her son is in a critical condition. Perpetrator was a relative, it was due to a property dispute," Rohini Deputy Commissioner of Police SD Mishra said.

Police teams have been tasked with apprehending the accused who hails from neighbouring Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)