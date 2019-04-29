Lucknow schools to reduce closing time for students due to rising temp

In view of rising temperature in the city, on Sunday gave directions to all government and private schools to reduce their closing timings.

As per the order of District Magistrate, from April 30 onwards, classes till Standard 10 will be conducted from 7:30 am to 12 pm while Classes of 11 and 12 will be conducted till 1 pm.

on Sunday recorded the maximum temperature at 42.7 degrees Celsius with a clear sky. The maximum temperature is likely to touch 44 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The Meteorological Centre has released a suggested list of actions which include: avoiding heat exposure, wearing lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes and covering the head with a cloth, hat or umbrella to avoid the harmful effects of the heat wave.

