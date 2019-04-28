Indian Navy ships Kolkata, Shakti arrive in South Korea to participate in ADMM-PLUS

In a demonstration of the country's 'Act East' policy and Indian Navy's increasing footprint and operational reach, Indian Naval Ships Kolkata and Shakti arrived at Busan, South Korea on Sunday on a three-day visit.
This visit is a part of the deployment of the Eastern Fleet to the South China Sea on April 28 April. Indian Navy ships will participate in ADMM-Plus Maritime Security Field Training Exercise (FTX) at Busan. The ships were welcomed into the harbour by officials from the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy on arrival.
During the visit, the Indian Navy ships will have professional interaction with ADMM-Plus Navies towards further enhancing co-operation between the navies. In addition, calls on senior Government and military authorities, sporting and cultural interactions are also planned with ROK Navy.
A deck reception for the delegates of ADMM-Plus and dignitaries of ROK Navy is also planned onboard INS Kolkata on April 30.
INS Kolkata and INS Shakti have arrived Busan on successful completion of International Fleet Review-19 at Qingdao, China. On departing Busan on May 1, the ships are scheduled to undertake Maritime Security Exercise with participating navies.
The ships will thereafter sail to Singapore, where the closing ceremony of ADMM Plus Exercise is scheduled. At Singapore, the ships will also participate in the International Maritime Defence Expo, IMDEX-19 and the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise, SIMBEX-19.
The ADMM-Plus is a platform for ASEAN and its eight Dialogue Partners to strengthen security and Defence Cooperation for Peace, Stability and Development in the Region. The ADMM-Plus countries include ten ASEAN Member States and eight Plus Countries, namely Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, the Russian Federation and the United States.
