Indian Navy ships Kolkata, Shakti arrive in South Korea to participate in ADMM-PLUS

In a demonstration of the country's 'Act East' policy and Indian Navy's increasing footprint and operational reach, Indian Naval Ships and Shakti arrived at Busan, on Sunday on a three-day visit.

This visit is a part of the deployment of the Eastern Fleet to the Sea on April 28 April. ships will participate in ADMM-Plus Maritime Security Field Training Exercise (FTX) at The ships were welcomed into the harbour by officials from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on arrival.

During the visit, the ships will have professional interaction with ADMM-Plus Navies towards further enhancing co-operation between the navies. In addition, calls on senior Government and military authorities, sporting and cultural interactions are also planned with

A deck reception for the delegates of ADMM-Plus and dignitaries of is also planned onboard INS on April 30.

INS and have arrived on successful completion of International Fleet Review-19 at Qingdao, On departing on May 1, the ships are scheduled to undertake Maritime Security Exercise with participating navies.

The ships will thereafter sail to Singapore, where the closing ceremony of ADMM Plus Exercise is scheduled. At Singapore, the ships will also participate in the International Maritime Defence Expo, IMDEX-19 and the Singapore- Maritime Bilateral Exercise, SIMBEX-19.

The ADMM-Plus is a platform for ASEAN and its eight to strengthen security and Defence Cooperation for Peace, Stability and Development in the Region. The ADMM-Plus countries include ten ASEAN Member States and eight Plus Countries, namely Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, the Russian Federation and the

