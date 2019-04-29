Arun Jaitley slams Opposition for questioning PM Modi's caste

-
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday slammed Opposition leaders for questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's caste, saying the PM was never indulged in caste politics and has done only politics of development.
"How is the Prime Minister's caste relevant? He has never done caste politics. He has only done developmental politics. He is inspired by nationalism," Jaitley said in a tweet.
Jaitley said that Opposition leaders indulged in caste politics would never succeed.
He tweeted: "Those who are deceiving the poor in the name of caste will not succeed. They have only amassed wealth in the name of caste politics. The Prime Minister's assets are not even 0.01 per cent when compared to the first family of the BSP or the RJD."
BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday alleged that Modi was born into an "upper caste" but for 'political gains' he got the backward class tag for his entire caste during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.
"In his election rallies, PM Modi has said that he is from the backward caste, which is an attempt by him to polarise votes of backward class in his favour. But everybody knows his caste? After his government was formed in Gujarat, PM Modi included his 'forward caste' into the backward community for political gain," said Mayawati.
Responding to her remarks, Modi had said at a rally: "I request you (leaders of SP-BSP-RLD alliance) with folded hands, don't drag me into caste politics. The 130 crore people of this country are my family."
"I had never spoken about my caste. Till the time the Opposition leaders hurled abuses on me, the country didn't know my caste. But I am thankful to Behenji (Mayawati), Akhilesh, Congress and the 'Mahamilawati', that they are openly talking about my backwardness," he had said.
Earlier in the day, Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav tweeted: "I had said on April 20 said that @narendramodi ji, after portraying himself as fake OBC, will call himself a person belonging to an extremely backward caste. He did so yesterday (at a rally in Kannauj)."
"The fact is that he is an upper caste (person) by birth and backward on papers. He will say so many things just to garner votes.
