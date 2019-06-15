Lucknow: Two men die while cleaning 40 feet deep sewer

Two men died after allegedly inhaling while cleaning an approximately 40 feet deep sewer located near DP Bora petrol in Chinhat locality of on Saturday.

The two men had reportedly entered the sewers through a manhole with a and three other people at around 12 in the noon.

Attempts by the personnel of the police and to save them failed.

The bodies were recovered by a -- Monu Kashyap -- who used a rope to get down in the sewer line and get the two bodies out.

Sachin Kumar Singh, of the station, said the people with whom the two victims had descended into the sewers are being searched for and an investigation has been started.

