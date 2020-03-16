LVMH to start manufacturing hand sanitisers amid COVID-19 outbreak

Amid the outbreak in Europe, French luxury giant has announced that its production facilities would start manufacturing large quantities of hydroalcoholic gel.

According to CNBC, the factories that produce perfume and makeup for brands like Christian Dior and Givenchy will be making hand sanitisers starting on Monday. These will be delivered free of charge to the French health authorities.

"Through this initiative, intends to help address the risk of a lack of product in France and enable a greater number of people to continue to take the right action to protect themselves from the spread of the virus," the company was quoted as saying in a statement.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE

" will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary, in connection with the French health authorities," it added.

This comes after 4,500 cases of have been reported from France with the death toll rising up to 120.

The (WHO) has declared that Europe has become the new 'epicentre' of the pandemic.