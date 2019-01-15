M777 Howitzers, K-9 Vajra attractions at Army Day parade

Inducted after a gap of over 30 years, M-777 and howitzers, for the first time saluted the Chief, Gen Bipin Rawat, at the Day Parade here on Tuesday.

The M777 A2 Ultra Light Howitzer weighing 4.5 tonnes, and has a range of 30 kilometres. It was inducted into the in November 2018 and can be used in both plain and hilly terrains.

Meanwhile, the K9 Vajra-T which has a range of 38 kilometres, has been supplied by partnership with a South Korean firm.

Earlier, the Army awarded Sena Medal for gallantry awards to Army personnel for acts of bravery in and Kashmir and the North East.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)