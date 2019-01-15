BJP luring MLAs through money, power, alleges Karnataka Dy Chief Minister Parameshwara

-
After two Independent MLAs withdrew their support to the JD(S)-Congress government headed by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in the state, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading of MLAs.
"However, there is no threat to the stability of the coalition government in the state," said Parameshwara.
"We have been saying for long that the BJP is luring our MLAs through money and power but their attempts to destabilise the government will fail. Our government is stable," he added.
Two Independent MLAs-H Nagesh and R Shankar-on Tuesday withdrew their support to the JD(S)-Congress government headed by Chief Minister Kumaraswamy.
In the 224-member Assembly, JD(S) has 37 MLAs and its coalition partner Congress has 80. It has the support of some Independents in the House where the majority figure is 113.
Nagesh and Shankar wrote separate letters to Governor Bajubhai Bala conveying their decision to withdraw support to the government.
