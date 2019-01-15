BJP luring MLAs through money, power, alleges Karnataka Dy Chief Minister Parameshwara

After two Independent MLAs withdrew their support to the JD(S)- government headed by H D in the state, Deputy G on Tuesday accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading of MLAs.

"However, there is no threat to the stability of the coalition government in the state," said

"We have been saying for long that the BJP is luring our MLAs through money and power but their attempts to destabilise the government will fail. Our government is stable," he added.

Two Independent MLAs-H Nagesh and R Shankar-on Tuesday withdrew their support to the JD(S)- government headed by

In the 224-member Assembly, JD(S) has 37 MLAs and its coalition partner has 80. It has the support of some Independents in the House where the majority figure is 113.

Nagesh and Shankar wrote separate letters to conveying their decision to withdraw support to the government.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)