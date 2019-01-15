PM Modi doing best to advance common good in India, says eminent economist Prof Kotler

Internationally acclaimed economist Prof Philip Kotler has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for advancing the common good in India.
"Prime Minister Modi is doing his best to advance the common good in India," said Prof Kotler, while expressing his delight on the presentation of first Philip Kotler Presidential award to PM Modi.
Prof Kotler, in a mail addressed to Dr Jagdish Seth on Tuesday whom he had deputed to confer the award on PM Modi, said: "I can't find the words to express how wonderful you have been making it possible to give the Kotler Award to Prime Minister Modi for his public leadership."
"It looks like the event went well. I am only saddened that I couldn't be there. My letter hopefully expressed with deep admiration of Prime Minister Modi and his accomplishments," said Prof Kotler.
Outlining the idea behind the award, Prof Kotler said: "Our idea with the World Marketing Summit is to choose each year a national leader who epitomises the best ideas for advancing their society with democratic values and ideals."
"I talked to a number of people from India and elsewhere who felt that Prime Minister Modi is doing his best to advance the common good in India."
Endorsing further the choice of Prime Minister Modi as the first recipient of the award, he said: "We choose a public leader who encourages companies in that country to pursue the triple bottom line of profits, people and the planet."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received the first Philip Kotler Presidential Award in Delhi.
Prof Kotler is a world-renowned professor of marketing at Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management, US. Owing to his ill-health, Prof Kotler had deputed Dr Jagdish Sheth of Emory University, Georgia, US, to confer the award.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU