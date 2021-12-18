Upset Dhirubhai, nixed Reliance tender for Mumbai-Pune expressway: Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
Will not let anyone obstruct development projects: CM Thackeray to Gadkari
Maha CM, ministers meet governor, ask him to approve 12 names as MLCs
Cruise ship drug haul being used to defame Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray
Road ministry to seek Cabinet nod for townships alongside highways: Gadkari
Gadkari pitches for using RBI's rising forex reserves for infra development
-
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urged investors to invest more in infrastructure projects for good returns while recalling a past event during his ministership in the Maharashtra government when he had made Reliance Industries founder Dhirubhai Ambani upset by rejecting the company's tender for the Mumbai-Pune expressway in 1995.
Addressing the National Conference on "Investment Opportunities in Highways, Transport and Logistics" in Mumbai today, Gadkari said, "Today's conference in Mumbai reminds me of my time as state minister in 1995 when I rejected a tender by Reliance for the Mumbai-Pune express highway. Dhirubhai (Ambani) was there at that time, and he was very upset with me. My chief minister was also upset and so was Balasaheb Thackeray. They asked me why did you do it?"
"I said we will raise money from the public for that project and other projects like Bandra-Worli Sea link and highways; everyone was laughing at me. We went to several investors for the project, and now investors are coming to us," he added.
Citing the example of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC), the union minister said that it was built at almost half the price."We set up MSRDC project at almost half the price. Reliance was quoting Rs 3,600 crores but we completed the project in just Rs 1,600 crores and saved Rs 2,000 crore," he said.
Gadkari said the road has been monetized twice by the state government. "
In 1996, it was monetized for Rs 3,000 crore and recently it has got Rs 8,000 crore. So a project which was built in Rs 1,600 crores has earned Rs 11,000 crores till now," he added.
He said, "I gave you this example just to make you understand the importance of investment in roads and infrastructure. It will definitely give you good returns.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU