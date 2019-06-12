Madhya Pradesh: 3 dead, 7 injured in bus accident

JUST IN
At least 3 people died and seven others were injured in a major road accident after the bus carrying them overturned near Dhaturiya village.

The bus carrying around 55 passengers was heading towards Chitrakoot from Maharashtra.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Kamal Nath has announced ex-gratia of Rs.4 lakh per person to next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50, 000 to the injured.

