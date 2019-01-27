Maduro open for talks over political crisis

-
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday said he is open for talks with the international community, especially with United States President Donald Trump, over the ongoing political crisis in the South American nation.
During an interview with CNN Turk on Sunday, Maduro urged member countries of the European Union, including Spain, France and Germany, to withdraw their ultimatum calling for re-elections in Venezuela within the next eight days.
Maduro said that opposition leader Juan Guaido had breached the constitution by declaring himself to be the Interim President of the nation last week.
The US, which has recognized Guaido as leader, had on Saturday urged the world to "pick a side" on Venezuela and financially disconnect from Maduro's government.
On Saturday, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom called on President Maduro to hold a "free and transparent" snap election. If he fails to do so within eight days, they threatened to recognise Juan Guaido as the country's interim president, following Washington's move.
