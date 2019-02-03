Maha: Lower Parel station closed for 11 hours, 205 local trains cancelled

-
Mumbai's Lower Parel Railway Station has been shut down for 11 hours due to the demolition of Delisle Road Bridge.
The maintenance work has led to the cancellation of as many as 205 local trains and 23 long-distance trains for the said period.
The station was forced to shut down at 10 pm on Saturday and will remain closed till 9 am on Sunday.
Talking to media, the Chief Engineer stated that the bridge was found to be unsafe during an audit.
"During an audit conducted in July, the Delisle Bridge was found unsafe. It was found that the bridge needs a replacement. We have chosen Saturday and Sunday to work because the train traffic services are lower. The citizens have been informed," CE stated.
The services will resume at 9 am on Sunday.
