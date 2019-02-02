BJP hate Muslims and 'Purvanchalis' : Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister said that the hates Muslims and people from eastern and

Addressing a public rally at Badarpur in the capital, Kejriwal on Saturday urged people to vote for the (AAP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and give all the 7 Lok Sabha seats in to the party.

"The BJP conspired and deleted the names of 30 lakh voters in from the electoral roll. Among these, 15 lakh are from and Bihar, 8 lakh are Muslims, 4 lakh are 'baniya'," said

"Delhi will be developed at an unprecedented rate if you give all the 7 Lok Sabha seats to AAP. A victory in all the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will help us do the work easily in just one year that took us 4 years to complete due to hurdles by the BJP," said Kejriwal.

"Names of Muslims were removed by BJP because they hate Muslims. BJP deleted the name of 'baniya' community as they know they are not going to vote for BJP after the GST," he said.

"The names of people hailing from the eastern and were deleted because BJP hates them. They are driving the 'purvanchalis' out of Delhi as they have done in Mumbai," said Kejriwal.

He said that he is pursuing the case with the and before the elections all the deleted names would be added in the electoral rolls.

"We are trying and before the elections all those names that were deleted will probably be added. But please don't vote for the BJP after that. Vote for AAP which fought for getting you back in the voter list," said

