Tripura: BSF organises free medical camp, distributes recreational items

The 120 battalions of Security Force (BSF) organised a medical camp and distributed books, water tanks, dustbins and sports material under its civic action programme (CAP) in Bhagalpur area of West Tripura.The programme aims to reach out to the people residing in remote bordering localities and facilitate them with various all-round development items as part of a goodwill gesture programme.DIG BSF SHQ Gokulnagar, Brajesh Kumar inaugurated the goodwill gesture programme and interacted with the villagers on the occasion who in presence of Commandant Ratnesh Kumar.

"The BSF intends to help people residing on borders along with a message that besides providing them protection, the security forces also think for their prosperity and development," Kumar said. The programme was attended by the BSF doctors and medical staff and over 500 patients received free health check-up and medicines.The students, who were present at the event, appreciated and welcomed the initiative taken by the BSF and expressed that their happiness about the efforts taken by the guards.

They said that these initiatives will play a vital role in keeping themselves physically and mentally fit. The objective of CAP organised by BSF was to inculcate a sense of security by harnessing co-operation of the border population by serving them and to convey a message that the nation and its soldiers are for them.

