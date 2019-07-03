Maha: Tiware dam in Ratnagiri breached, two dead, several missing

Bodies of two people were recovered by civil administration after Tiware dam in Ratnagiri breached on Wednesday, causing a flood-like situation in 7 downstream villages.

As many as 22-24 people are feared to be missing, sources said.

12 houses near the dam have been washed away. A team of Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and volunteers are present at the spot.

Further details are awaited.

