Muzaffarnagar: Man tied to tree, beaten by in-laws

A man was tied to a tree and beaten up by his in-laws over the personal issue here on Tuesday.

"There was a tiff between father-in-law and son-in-law over former's wife. He was tied to a tree and badly beaten," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Krishna Murari Prasad.

Prasad said that the man, who was beaten, has been taken into custody.

"He was sent for the medical examination. Once we get the reports, we will conduct further inquiry into the matter," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)