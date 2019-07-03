Unidentified man beaten to death by mob in Bihar's Vaishali

An unidentified man was beaten to death by a mob on Tuesday after he was allegedly caught stealing from a house.

The police have recovered a sharp instrument from the spot where he was killed.

"The body, which was taken into the custody, has been sent for the post mortem report. We have also registered a case against unidentified persons in connection with his murder," said Station House Officer (SHO) Dharamjeet Mehto.

Last month, a man named Tabrez Ansari was attacked by a mob in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on the suspicion of theft. He was beaten up mercilessly for hours before being handed over to the police. He succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital on June 22. Tabrez's family has alleged that the attack was communal and that he was made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

