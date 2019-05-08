Mahagathbandhan is here to stay until Modi, Yogi not ousted from power: Mayawati

Notwithstanding attempts to drive a wedge between them, BSP supremo on Wednesday said her party's alliance with the will not break until they ousted and Chief Minister from power.

"No matter how much you try, this alliance is not going to break. The coalition will go a long way. We have not forged this alliance just to oust you (Modi) from the Centre but we will not keep quiet until he and his disciple Yogi is not unseated from the power," said during an election rally here.

"Our alliance will not fall apart until we send Yogi back to his Math (temple) in Gorakhpur," she said.

Speaking at a rally in support in chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is contesting the election from here, said that BJP's bad days were coming.

"You (BJP) will get nothing, no matter how much rallies you do. After five phases of elections, BJP is nowhere in I am confident that regional parties will also do best in other states. is not coming back to power again. Their (BJP) bad days are coming," she said.

The BSP supremo appealed to his party cadre to forget their differences with the people.

Reiterating her claim that PM Modi does not belong to OBC caste, Mayawati said: "PM says he belongs to backward castes. He is not real, he is a fraud. He became OBC just to garner votes. People should not get into their trap."

Akhilesh who is contesting against BJP's Nirahua, a Bhojpuri star, in Azamgarh, claimed that the gathbandhan is going to get the maximum number of seats in

BSP has stitched a formidable alliance with the SP and BSP and SP are contesting in 38 seats each in Uttar Pradesh.

Azamgarh, one of 14 parliamentary constituencies going to polls in the sixth phase in Uttar Pradesh will vote on May 12.

