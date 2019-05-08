Two civilians injured in terrorist attack in J-K

Two civilians were injured after terrorists opened fire in Zainapora area of the district here on Wednesday, said officials.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

More details of the incident are awaited.

Earlier in the day, a terrorist hideout was busted by security forces at a village in district. Two and ammunition, including AK-47 rifles, eight detonators and two grenade pins, were recovered from the site.

On May 6, a civilian was injured in ceasefire violation by in Degwar village of state's district.

The civilian received on his head during ceasefire violation that took place on Sunday at around 8:30 pm.

