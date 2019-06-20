Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a company's godown in Sewri area

JUST IN
Business Standard

ANI  |  General News 

A fire broke out at a company's godown here in Sewri area late on Wednesday.

Five fire engines were pressed into action to douse the massive blaze.

The fire was doused successfully at around 12 pm and no casualty has been reported, the fire department official said.No injuries or casualties have been reported.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 01:41 IST

