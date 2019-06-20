BJP working president J P Nadda meets ex-party chiefs Joshi, Advani

Two days after his appointment as President, called on former party chiefs and Lal here on Wednesday.

"Today, I met and sought the blessings of our senior leader and former BJP It is a matter of privilege that I got a chance to work as the of the party's youth wing under his leadership," Nadda said on after meeting

Calling former Advani a source of inspiration, Nadda tweeted, "I met and sought blessings of former BJP and our mentor LK Advani. He is a source of inspiration for all of us. We always get inspiration to work with dedication for the country in your guidance."

on Monday appointed Nadda as its working president at the meeting of the party's parliamentary board, the highest decision-making body.

The meeting was attended by Narendra Modi, and Rajnath Singh, who are all members of the BJP's parliamentary board.

Addressing a press conference after his appointment, Singh said, "BJP has won several elections under the leadership of But since the has appointed him the Home Minister, himself has said the responsibility of should be given to someone else. BJP Parliamentary board has selected J P Nadda as working president.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)