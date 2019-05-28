Maharashtra govt allocates Rs 30 crore for cloud seeding

Amid reports of deficit rainfall in the state, the government on Tuesday allocated Rs 30 crore for during this year's monsoon season.

For cloud seeding, the help of planes and radars will be taken to into the clouds.

The Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the maximum temperature in Vidarbha, Marathwada and Khandesh regions of the state is likely to increase significantly, which may worsen the drought condition in those areas.

On April 30, Chief Minister had declared 151 talukas as drought affected and the extended assistance of Rs 4,714 crore in this regard.

