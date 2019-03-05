JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Economic value of GSP benefits moderate: Commerce Secretary
Business Standard

Maharashtra police recovers explosives, detonators from Palghar

ANI  |  General News 

The Maharashtra police on Monday recovered a large number of detonators and a huge cache of explosives from Palghar district of the state.

The police have arrested two people in the regard.

According to the police, the explosives were found after acting on a tip-off, cops conducted a search operation in the area.

Speaking to ANI, ASP Palghar BT Dhandat said, "In search of a house in Palghar, we have recovered 183 gelatin sticks, 103 electronic detonators, 345 non-electronic detonators and 21 safety fuse.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 11:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements