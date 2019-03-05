Lucknow: Cop shot at, nabs criminal

Even after being shot at by assailants, a managed to nab one of them here on Monday night.

According to the police, one of the miscreants was seen approaching the check-post at Charbagh Road. On questioning, the assailant shot at

Braving the bullet injury, the chased the miscreant and managed to nab him. The other assailant was caught by other policemen.

Yadav was immediately rushed to a local hospital. According to doctors, the cop is out of danger as the bullet grazed past his back.

"At the check-post, we saw the two miscreants approaching. While questioning, was shot at. However, he showed bravery and managed to nab the criminal. According to doctors, the bullet grazed past his back. The other assailant was nabbed by the police," said Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani.

"The criminal record of the two miscreants are being investigated. Action will be taken," he added.

