Telangana: Woman dies days after man set her on fire

A Telangana woman who suffered severe burns after a man allegedly set her on fire for rejecting his proposal, on Monday succumbed to her injuries.

"On 4 March evening, the victim succumbed to injuries. The victim received 70 per cent burn injuries on her body with extensive airways and lung injury," said the doctors at

The accused Sai Anvesh on February 27 had poured petrol on the woman and set her ablaze after she rejected his love proposal. They both were the students of in Warangal Urban.

The accused has been nabbed by the police and the investigation into the matter is underway.

The incident had occurred in the limits of station.

