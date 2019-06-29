JUST IN
Maharashtra: Prostitution racket busted in Raigadh; 9 arrested

A prostitution racket was busted and nine accused including five females were arrested here, police officials at Raigadh said.

Rekha Notani, Ranjita Singh, Seema Singh, Shruti Gaonkar and Aarohi Singh were amongst the accused arrested on Friday.

Cocaine was also recovered from the accused.

The police also rescued seven victims in the bust and sent them to a correction facility.

A case has been filed under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Further details are awaited.

Sat, June 29 2019. 04:56 IST

