AP: Footprints of tiger found near school in Kurnool

Movements of a tiger were spotted near Gurukul School at Arikera in Kurnool district here.

The principal of the school and the farmers who live nearby sent a complaint to the forest department officials after some people claimed they spotted a tiger moving in and around the area.

The Forest department officials have collected the footprints of the tiger in the area.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Sat, June 29 2019. 04:03 IST

