UP Govt adds 17 OBC castes in Scheduled Caste category

Uttar Pradesh government added 17 castes including Kashyap, Mallah, Kumhar, Rajbhar, Prajapati and others in the list of Scheduled Castes.

It has also directed all District officers to issue Caste Certificate to the families of those belonging to these 17 castes.

The decision by the UP government was taken on Friday.

All the castes added in the SC list previously were under the Other Backward Castes (OBC) list.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)