PM Modi has assured me everything will be alright: Mriganka Singh

BJP leader Mriganka Singh, who is said to be 'upset' with the party over the denial of Lok Sabha ticket from Kairana, on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured her that "everything will be alright" and there is "no need to worry."
She said that she is working in favour of the candidate fielded by the party and there is no resentment.
"That was an unforgettable moment of my life when I saw Modi Ji. I think he sensed that I am a little upset and said that everything will be alright and I must not worry," said Mriganka Singh told ANI.
"I was very upset for two days initially after being denied the ticket. But later on, I explained to myself that I am a dedicated worker of the party and such things come and go," she said.
Mriganka, daughter of late BJP leader Hukum Singh, lost to RLD's Tabassum Hasan in Kairana by-election in 2018. However, the party this time has fielded Pradeep Chaudhary.
In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase of polls will be held on eight Parliamentary seats -- Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar -- on Thursday.
The Lok Sabha election will be held in all seven phases in Uttar Pradesh. The result will be announced on May 23.
