I-T sleuths raid residence of YSRCP's Guntur candidate

A day ahead of polling in Andhra Pradesh, officials from the Income Tax department raided the residence and office of Modugula Venugopal Reddy, YSR Congress Party's candidate from Guntur parliamentary constituency.

Officials also carried out raids at the residence of Reddy's election agent Sudhakar on Wednesday.

Voting for the as well as state assembly constituencies in is scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 11.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

