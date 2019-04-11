I-T sleuths raid residence of YSRCP's Guntur candidate

-
A day ahead of polling in Andhra Pradesh, officials from the Income Tax department raided the residence and office of Modugula Venugopal Reddy, YSR Congress Party's candidate from Guntur parliamentary constituency.
Officials also carried out raids at the residence of Reddy's chief election agent Sudhakar Reddy on Wednesday.
Voting for the Lok Sabha as well as state assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh is scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 11.
Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
