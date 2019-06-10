Malaysia has right not to extradite Zakir Naik: Prime Minister Mohamad

Malaysian on Monday said his country has the right not to extradite controversial Islamic Zakir Naik, for similar reasons that had turned down his country's request to extradite Sirul in 2015.

Mohamad added that Naik believes that he would not be accorded justice in

"We requested to extradite Sirul and they are afraid we are going to send him to the gallows," Malaysian daily quoted Mohamad as saying.

"Zakir, in general, feels that he is not going to get a fair trial (in India)."

Naik is facing charges of inciting communal disharmony and committing unlawful activities in

He is also facing probe both in and after two suspects in the terror attack at the in in July 2016 claimed that they were inspired by Naik's radical preaching.

The two were staunch followers of Naik on and on the The terror attack had left 22 people dead.

In addition, the (ED) filed a prosecution complaint against Naik on money laundering charges on December 22, 2016.

A total amount of Rs 193.06 crore has been identified as "proceeds of crime." The directorate has also attached properties of Naik worth Rs 50.46 crore.

According to the agency, the money laundering was conducted via "dubious" origins from the UAE to facilitate production and broadcasting incriminating videos for spreading communal hatred and radicalisation of a particular community.

