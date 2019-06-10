Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari arrested

Asif Ali Zardari, the former of Pakistan, was on Monday arrested in over a money laundering case. The arrest by the country's top anti-corruption body came hours after High Court (IHC) rejected his application seeking an extension of the pre-arrest bail

A 15-member team of (NAB), accompanied by police personnel, arrested the PPP co- from his residence in Zardari's children and and a number of party workers were present at the time of his arrest, reports Dawn.

Zardari, of from 2008 until 2013, and his sister have been found guilty of money laundering through fictitious accounts. The two now have the option of appealing the order in the

Following the arrest, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the for PPP Bhutto-Zardari, has urged the party supporters to remain peaceful.

"We are waiting for IHC's written order," Khokhar said, adding that future strategy will be decided once the party receives the order.

The case pertains to suspicious transactions worth Rs 4.4 billion allegedly carried out through a

In January last year, the (FIA) began an inquiry when the State Bank of Pakistan's financial monitoring unit issued a "suspicious transaction report" on 10

Transactions worth billions were made over the years when over 20 bogus accounts were opened at a

At least 32 people are under the FIA legal scanner for laundering money from fictitious accounts. Zardari, however, had denied such allegations.

Last July, the FIA also arrested Stock Exchange of Hussain Lawai, who is considered to be Zardari's In the very next month, the security agency also arrested and his son.

spent time in jail in the 1990s and 2000s, and was even nicknamed "Mr 10 per cent" for the commissions he received on government contracts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)