Maldives: President, Vice President disclose their income, assets

A press statement released by the President's Office of Maldives on Friday regarding the financial statements said, "In keeping with the Government of Maldives' commitment to eliminate corruption, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, and the entire Cabinet have publicly declared their assets and income today. The declaration is part of President Solih's pledge to root out corruption and in an era of good governance."

"President Solih's electoral pledge is reflected in the administration's efforts to strengthen state institutions through a commitment to value-driven public service including accountability and transparency of both processes and individuals appointed to senior state posts."

"This is the first time an administration has voluntarily disclosed the assets and income of its members in Maldivian history. As highlighted by the President on several occasions, the government accords the highest priority to delivering good governance and eradicating corruption that hinders national development and prevents Maldivians from enjoying their rightful due," the statement further read.

In the upcoming days, the President's Office will continue to publish the financial statements of all senior political appointees at all ministries, state institutions, and state companies that will be revised annually.

Earlier this week on January 3, Hood informed that the disclosure of the financial assets of all political appointees along with their family members was a part of the 100-day agenda of the newly formed government in the Maldives, headed by President Solih, Independent reported.

Hood had also stated that the disclosure of the financial statements would be concluded before the end of March this year.

The Constitution of Maldives requires all the government officials including the President, Ministers, and lawmakers, to annually submit the details of their income and assets to the Auditor General, which was not provided by the earlier governments in power.

