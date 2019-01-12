Hindu Congresswoman who gifted Bhagavad Gita to PM Modi enters US presidential race

-
Tulsi Gabbard, the first ever Hindu American woman elected to the US Congress, has entered the race for the 2020 presidential elections.
In an interview to CNN, the Democrat representative from Hawaii announced, "I have decided to run and will be making a formal announcement within the next week."
Gabbard also tweeted on participating in the 2020 presidential race.
"When we stand together, united by our love for each other and for our country, there is no challenge we cannot overcome. Will you join me? #TULSI2020https://www.tulsi2020.com/," the tweet read.
Gabbard, who is currently serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, belongs to the American Samoan descent. However, her dusky skin and black hair led to a case of mistaken identity, as a number of people thought Gabbard was an Indian-American.
Relating to 'Hinduism' as a form of spiritual orientation, Gabbard converted to the Hindu religion when she was a teenager.
The Iraq war veteran is also the first Hindu American in the US Congress who shares a great rapport with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Months after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power following a landslide victory in the 2014 general elections, Gabbard visited India and presented Prime Minister Modi her personal copy of the holy book 'Bhagavad Gita'.
"It is said that the greatest gift you can give someone is that which is of the greatest value to you because it is a personal sacrifice to give up something which is very dear to you. So my presenting of my personal Bhagavad Gita to the Prime Minister was my way of expressing just how deep my affection and love is for India, for the Prime Minister, and for the people of India who he represents," she had stated in her Facebook post in September 2014.
