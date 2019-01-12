Hindu Congresswoman who gifted Bhagavad Gita to PM Modi enters US presidential race

Tulsi Gabbard, the first ever Hindu American woman elected to the US Congress, has entered the race for the 2020

In an interview to CNN, the from announced, "I have decided to run and will be making a formal announcement within the next week."

also tweeted on participating in the 2020

"When we stand together, united by our love for each other and for our country, there is no challenge we cannot overcome. Will you join me? #TULSI2020https://www.tulsi2020.com/," the tweet read.

Gabbard, who is currently serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, belongs to the American Samoan descent. However, her dusky skin and black hair led to a case of mistaken identity, as a number of people thought was an Indian-American.

Relating to 'Hinduism' as a form of spiritual orientation, converted to religion when she was a teenager.

The war veteran is also the first Hindu American in the US Congress who shares a great rapport with Indian

Months after the came to power following a landslide victory in the 2014 general elections, Gabbard visited and presented Modi her personal copy of the holy book 'Bhagavad Gita'.

"It is said that the greatest gift you can give someone is that which is of the greatest value to you because it is a personal sacrifice to give up something which is very dear to you. So my presenting of my personal Bhagavad Gita to the was my way of expressing just how deep my affection and love is for India, for the Prime Minister, and for the people of who he represents," she had stated in her post in September 2014.

