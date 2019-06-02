Mamta Banerjee 'belongs to family of demon Hirankashyap': BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj

Maharaj said on Sunday that "belongs to the family of demon Hirankashyap," an ancient Hindu ruler who is believed to have put his son behind the bars and tortured him for believing in God.

"As we talk of West Bengal, I remember the demon who had put his son behind bars and tortured him for saying ' Ram'. This is being repeated in Bengal and it seems that belongs to the family of demon as she put all those behind bars who say ' Ram'," said Maharaj.

"She gets irritated, put people behind bars, abuse them and conspires against those who say ' Ram", he said.

on Sunday criticised the and said that its leaders are using the religious slogan, 'Jai Shri Ram' as their party slogan in a "misconceived manner".

Banerjee had on May 30 reprimanded people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan in North 24 Parganas saying, "they are BJP people and criminals from outside the state."

Later, the slammed Banerjee, saying that the has completely lost her mind.

On Saturday, a scuffle broke out between the police and a group of people who were allegedly raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans outside the residence of Sujit Bose in Kanchrapara.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)