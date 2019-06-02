BJP using 'Jai Sri Ram' as party slogan: Mamata

West Bengal on Sunday criticised the (BJP) and said that its leaders are using religious slogan, ' Ram' as their party slogan in a "misconceived manner".

Mamata took to and wrote that "some BJP supporters are trying to spread hatred ideology through one section of media - so-called BJP media and so-called fake video, fake news, misinformation and disinformation to create confusion and to suppress truth and reality."

"From to to other great social reformers, Bengal has been a seat of harmony, progress and forward thinking. But now, the misconceived strategy of BJP is targeting Bengal in a very negative manner," she wrote.

Banerjee went on to add that she has "no problem" with any particular slogan of political parties.

"Every political party has their own slogan. My party has Jai Hind, Vande Mataram. has Inquilab Zindabad. Others have different slogans. We respect each other... Jai Sia Ram, Jai Ram ji ki, etc have religious and social connotations. We respect these sentiments," Banerjee said.

"But BJP is using religious slogan Ram as their party slogan in a misconceived manner by way of mixing religion with We do not respect this forcible enforcement of political slogans on others in the name of so called RSS which Bengal never accepted. This is a deliberate attempt to sell hatred ideology through vandalism and violence which we must oppose together. One can fool some people sometimes, but cannot fool all the people all the time," she added.

Banerjee later said that it is "high time that proper action is taken to restrain political workers from indulging in activities of creating unrest, chaos, violence and disruption of normal life by taking recourse to misplaced ideologies in the so called name of religion to create divide among the people."

She asserted that if "all other political parties start resorting to these sort of divisive and disruptive activities, then the entire environment would become highly vitiated and counterproductive."

She said that she will "oppose such moves of BJP very strongly."

"I appeal to people of the country and the state to give a befitting reply to hatred and show respect to our country's glorious culture and heritage," she added.

Banerjee had on May 30 reprimanded people chanting ' Ram' slogan in North 24 Parganas saying, "they are BJP people and criminals from outside the state."

Later, slammed Banerjee, saying that the has completely lost her mind.

On Saturday, a scuffle broke out between the police and a group of people who were allegedly raising ' Ram' slogans outside the residence of Sujit Bose in Kanchrapara.

Slogans were raised when Jyotipriya Mallick, TMC leaders Madan Mitra, Vidyapar Taposh Roy and Nirmal Ghosh among others arrived for a meeting at Bose's residence.

The police had to resort to a mild lathi charge and a (RAF) was called at the spot.

Earlier today, newly elected said that his party will send 10 lakh postcards with ' Ram' written on them to the West Bengal and challenged her to arrest all the 10 lakh senders.

