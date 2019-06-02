Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to take charge of his Ministries tomorrow

will take charge of the at 10.30 am and of and at 2.30 pm on Monday, June 3.

too will assume the charge as of Tribal Affairs tomorrow at 11 am at Shastri Bhawan.

On the other hand bigwigs like and took charge as on Saturday.

A number of ministers including Nirmala Sitharaman, who got the crucial portfolio, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Prakash Javadekar and Ramvilas Paswan took charge of their ministries a day after they were sworn-in on Thursday.

In the second government headed by Narendra Modi, 24 Cabinet Ministers besides the Prime Minister, 9 Ministers of State with Independent Charge and 24 Ministers of State were sworn-in.

Riding high on the planks of muscular nationalism and anti-Congress, BJP, which had won 282 seats in 2014, improved its tally by notching up 303 seats. Along with its NDA allies, the number swelled to 353 in the 543-member of the Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)