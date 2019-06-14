Man arrested for allegedly raping 14-year-old girl in Alwar

on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in city.

Speaking to media persons, of Police (ASP) Nazim Ali, said: "A man, who lived in a rented accommodation adjacent to the victim's house, allegedly barged into her house when her mother was not at home and raped her. When the younger sibling of the victim came back after playing, she found her bleeding and conveyed the matter to the man, who in turn threatened both of them of repercussions if they tell it to anyone."

"The younger sister then told her ordeal to her mother over the phone, following which she filed a complaint against the accused," ASP Ali added.

"Minor is undergoing treatment in the hospital. Her condition is stable. A case has been registered against him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he said.

This comes a day after a man was awarded a death sentence by an court for raping and murdering a four-year-old girl.

