Man arrested for driving car over people sleeping on pavement

One person has been arrested after the car, he was driving allegedly ran over a homeless person killing him and injuring three others in the early hours of Friday, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in south east Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin area where the people were sleeping near the Gumbad.

"The accused have been booked under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 304 (rash, negligent or reckless driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)", said an

The injured are being treated and investigation in the matter is underway.

