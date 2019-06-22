Patna: People polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children

In Bihar's capital city, members of Jan Chhatra Parishad polished shoes to collect money for children affected due to Acute Syndrome (AES) here on Friday.

"Crores are being spent on Yoga day celebrations across the country. On the other hand, there is no sufficient number of beds, medicine, or proper infrastructure facilities in the in " Manish Yadav, of Jan Chhatra Parishad, told ANI.

Instead of addressing the issue, politicians are busy branding themselves, he added.

"It will be a black day for the families of those children who lost their life due to in We will acquire whatever we get after polishing shoes and give it for the treatment of children," he said.

This comes after the death toll due to mounted to 128 in district on Saturday.

As per official data, the death toll in government-run and Hospital (SKMCH) has touched 108 while 20 children died at in the district due to the vector-borne

The is a viral that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and of heart and kidney.

